DMV provides extension effective immediately to drivers with expiring or expired licenses

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles has implemented an emergency extension through Oct. 31, 2018, for all Idaho drivers with expiring or expired driver’s licenses due to recent DMV office closures.

This extension goes into effect immediately.

ITD DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez implemented this emergency extension Tuesday, less than 24 hours after severe vendor software issues forced most DMV county offices that issue driver’s licenses to close their doors.

Exclusions to the extension include commercial Drivers License (CDLs) holders who do not have a legal presence document on file with Idaho’s DMV and drivers whose privileges are currently withdrawn until reinstatement requirements are fulfilled.

Customers or agencies with questions or in need of documentation to support the extension are encouraged to call the ITD DMV at 208-334-8586 or contact their local sheriff office.