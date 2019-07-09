Driver life-flighted after pursuit ends in crash

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIKDK) - The Teton County Sheriff's Office contacted Madison County to request assistance in pursuit of a vehicle headed into Madison County Tuesday around 5:39 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched, and while deputies were in route, the vehicle crashed at approximately 5:49 a.m. at milepost 111 East of Newdale.

The driver, Lindsey Asselin, was transported via Lifeflight for medical care.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.