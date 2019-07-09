KIFI Top Story

Driver life-flighted after pursuit ends in crash

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 09:36 AM MDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 09:36 AM MDT

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIKDK) - The Teton County Sheriff's Office contacted Madison County to request assistance in pursuit of a vehicle headed into Madison County Tuesday around 5:39 a.m.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched, and while deputies were in route, the vehicle crashed at approximately 5:49 a.m. at milepost 111 East of Newdale.

The driver, Lindsey Asselin, was transported via Lifeflight for medical care.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories