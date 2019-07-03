East Idaho Credit Union raises nearly $50,000 for local children

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - East Idaho Credit Union has raised $49,560 for their charitable program in their annual Kicks for Kids Golf Tournament recently hosted in Idaho Falls.

"This program, Kicks for Kids, provides needed shoes to local kids whose family can't afford them," said EICU President and CEO Dan Thurman. "This is the most money we've raised so far. It's great to have this kind of support from our community and credit union industry to help us make a positive impact on our community."

In 2018, Kicks for Kids purchased 1,500 pairs of shoes for children in need in the region. This year, the program is set to exceed more than 2,000 as the program continues to grow.

The 3rd annual Kicks for Kids Golf Tournament took place June 24 at the Idaho Falls Country Club and included 128 golfers.

All funds raised will go directly to the purchase of shoes.

"For some kids, it's the first new pair of shoes they've ever had," said Bailey Foster, East Idaho Credit Union's community relations coordinator. "It's heart-warming to know we can make a difference."