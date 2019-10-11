Electric rates could rise for rural areas

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - To ensure that electric rates remain low for their members, Fall River Electric Cooperative is asking its members for help.

The non-profit company, could lose their tax-exempt status and be forced to pay back money to the government if they end up accepting any government grants to restore power in the wake of a natural disaster.

This could raise the rates for their members. To prevent this, the company is asking members to reach out to congressional representatives and encourage them to pass the RURAL Act this year.

“It basically restores, it corrects that error in the tax code that was changed in 2017 so that electric co-ops remain as non-profits, even if they do accept grants,” said Fall River Electric Cooperative public relations manager, Ted Austin.

The company has almost fifteen thousand members scattered throughout East Idaho, Southwest Montana and Western Wyoming.

You can find a draft letter to send to your Congressional delegates here.