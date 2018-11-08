Elementary school earns money test driving cars

UCON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Test-driving some cars helped raise more than $2,600 for Ucon Elementary as part of Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms.

Ron Sayer's Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Idaho Falls partnered with the elementary school to raise $2,680. Participants got the chance to take a test drive in the all-new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivans.

The Chrysler brand doanted funds to the school for every participant who took a test drive.

"We're just so happy for the opportunity that we had with them to come to our school and provide for us," said Christie Smith, one of the Parent Teacher Organization co-Presidents. "We'd like to provide things that the teachers need. Whether, that be copiers or new library books for the students. We provide the field trip for the kids."

"Thank you to the community that helped and came to support the test drive," added Whitney Browning, the other Parent Teacher Organization co-President.

Chrysler donates $10 per test drive to schools completing up to 99 drives. Events with 100 or more test drives will earn the schools $20 per test drive.