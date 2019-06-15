Emergency responders searching for body in Teton River

Wikimedia Commons: Fredlyfish4

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and search and rescue are looking for a body in the Teton River.

The Sheriff's Office said that two people were stranded in the river and later rescued by emergency responders on Friday night.

Crews are still searching for a 21-year-old man on Saturday. He was part of that same group rescued. The Sheriff's Office said he went over a diversion dam and got caught in the undertow. The fast-moving water swept him away.

