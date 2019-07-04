Fourth of July floats are ready for the parade Thursday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "It's been a challenge, it's been interesting," said LDS Idaho Falls East Stake Float board member, Lanny Wilding.

In the United States, floats have been an important part of any parade since the early 1800s.

"They're something fun to look at, they kind of keep people interested," said Hope Lutheran Church and School float board member, Jamie Gibson.

While marching bands, dancers, and horses are great, it wouldn't hurt to have a lot more floats.

"People along the parade route go, 'oh a float!', like there's not near enough of them in the parades," said LDS Idaho Falls East Stake Float board member, LaRue Wilding.

Those who do participate in creating a float do so for the community.

"Our community comes together, everybody wants to be a part of something great, and we just want to celebrate that," said Hope Lutheran Church and School float board member, Windy Uhach.

While most people come to the parade hoping to get something, The Interfaith Community Service Project is encouraging people to give something instead.

"We collect donations from the parade crowd as we travel the parade route," said Interfaith Community Service Project Float board member, Fritz Schmutz.

The Interfaith Community Service Project has been collecting donations during the parade for the past nine years.

Thursday, they will be walking with the mayor.

"Mayor Casper has had a desire that when we come to the parade and celebrate the fourth of July, that we come not just to receive but to give," said Schmutz.

The goal is..."To encourage people to bring some food items to the parade with them and hand it to us, and we will put it in the boxes and it will go to our local charities."

The donation you give starts with your heart, and what you receive is just as impactful.

"If people come with giving hearts, they will go away with full hearts tomorrow."