Free cat adoption event at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you've been on the hunt for a furry addition for your family, now is the time to adopt.

A free adoption event for kittens and cats is going on at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter for two weeks.

The event is sponsored by the Best Friends Animal Society and covers the cost of adopting, spaying, neutering, microchips, and rabies vaccinations.

The animal shelter says that they are overcrowded with kittens and cats and that hopefully, this event will give homes to the loving animals.

"Dogs are contained, there are leash laws, you much contain your animal, keep it on your property. Cats are free to roam, there are no laws saying they cannot roam freely, so they're constantly breeding, not enough people are spaying and neutering, so they are just constantly breeding. There is always a higher number of cats than there are dogs," said Special Projects Coordinator, Carissa Hernandez.

If you want to help but don't have the room to adopt, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is always looking for more volunteers.