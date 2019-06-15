Free pancake breakfast at the Legacy Flight Museum

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you're looking for a fun and free Father's Day activity for the whole family, the Legacy Flight Museum has you covered.

They will be hosting a Fly-In Pancake Breakfast on Saturday morning from 8-10am.

Planes will be flying into the museum while you enjoy your free pancakes.

After you're done eating, you can check out the exhibits and planes that are full of history.

"It's been the 75th year of D-Day, and we have some of those planes, we have the P-51 Mustangs, in our museum, we have three of them and those were used in that war and were there to help out the French," said Rexburg City Clerk, Deborah Lovejoy.

The museum puts on this great event every odd year, so make sure to make it out, or you'll have to wait until 2021 for the next one.