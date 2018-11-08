Girls Scouts of USA sue the Boy Scouts of America

Related Stories Girl Scouts sue Boy Scouts over name change

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Girl Scouts of the USA has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America.

This comes after the BSA announced that it would drop "boy" from the name of the program next year. The Girl Scouts say the group doesn't have the right to use the words "scouts" or "scouting."

The Grand Teton Council with the BSA said they have worked with local Girl Scout groups for many years.

"We're in the same business of serving youth," said Clark Farrer, the Scout executive for the Grand Teton Council. "The difference of course here is in the last year the Boy Scouts of America are now what we call Family Scouting. We've opened up the cub scouting program to allow families that want to have their girls involved and registered in cub scouting. Right now the Grand Teton Council has 65 girls registered."

In a media statement, the BSA says it is reviewing the lawsuit carefully.

"We applaud every organization that builds character and leadership in children, including the Girl Scouts of the USA, and believe that there is an opportunity for both organizations to serve girls and boys in our communities," said the BSA media statement.

The BSA also said in a statement that they take "the brand and trademark of all organizations seriously" and take steps "to correct and clarify" around potential confusion around the programs.