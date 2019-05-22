Grand Teton raft operator dies in accident

MOOSE, WY (KIFI/KIDK) - Grand Teton National Park rangers responded to a deadly rafting accident Tuesday, May 21s on the Snake River.

A Grand Teton Lodge Company scenic float raft on a training trip hit a log snag and got tangled.

The location was near the historic Bar BC Dude Ranch.

Some of the passengers fell into the cold and swift moving water.

As the operator attempted to dislodge the raft, he fell into the water as well.

The passengers were able to climb to safety on the log snag itself and eventually back into the raft, but could not find the boat operator.

They contacted Teton Interagency Dispatch around 3:30 p.m. requesting help.

Rangers immediately responded to the scene and various locations along the river with multiple rescue boats, and rescue/medical personnel.

Teton County Search and rescue members assisted with aerial reconnaissance in the county helicopter.

Around 5:15 p.m. the body of the operator was found and recovered near the log snag.

The Teton County Coroner declared the victim deceased.

Everyone involved in the accident is employees of Grand Teton Lodge Company.

No one was injured.

The victim is a 44-year-old man from Moran, Wyoming.

The National Park Service is conducting an investigation into the accident.