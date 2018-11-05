Healthcare a top issue for worried Idaho voters

Prop 2 family

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The midterm elections are right around the corner and healthcare as a big concern for voters who fought to put to Medicaid expansion on the ballot.

27-year old Paul Bezas needs monthly treatment to manage a rare eye disease.

"We don't what causes it, but here's the result."

Paul has a rare disorder called ‘eales’ disease which causes inflammation around the outer coat of the veins in the retina.

The husband and father of one works three part-time jobs to cover the $5,000 a month treatment cost because his family's income is too high to qualify for Medicaid and too low to qualify for premiums under the affordable care act.

"This year i've been going for most of the year on a monthly basis to receive an injection in both eyes and laser a couple of time and without insurance, the shots cost $25,600 per each injection."

Idaho is just one of 17 states that have not expanded Medicaid coverage. if a family of four makes $5,200 a month a year they do not qualify for traditional Medicaid, but if they make less than $24,600 they won't qualify for the premiums through Obamacare.

The Bezas are among the 62,000 people in Idaho alone who fall into that gap, on Tuesday voters could do what lawmakers haven't done expand Medicaid to those without health insurance.

"For those who are not in favor of Prop 2, how many of them have ever been in a situation where they've need a little bit of help?"

For the Bezas with conservative views are eager to vote for the Medicaid expansion but they're also taking a look at their option if it fails.

"Yeah, that's a scary thought."

On election day they'll be heading to the polls and bracing for what will happen.