I-15 closed from Dubois to Montana State line
DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports Interstate 15 from Dubois, milepost 167, to the Montana state line is closed due to severe winter conditions.
ITD's update at 3:45 p.m. reports the road is still closed.
Because the surrounding areas are experiencing similar conditions, there is no detour from that area.
There are reports of multiple slide-offs, drifting and blowing snow, 50 mph winds and low-visibility.
You are encouraged to avoid the area and/or find alternate routes if possible.
