I-15 closed from Dubois to Montana State line

Camp Creek webcam updated at 6:16 p.m.

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports Interstate 15 from Dubois, milepost 167, to the Montana state line is closed due to severe winter conditions.

ITD's update at 3:45 p.m. reports the road is still closed.

Because the surrounding areas are experiencing similar conditions, there is no detour from that area.

There are reports of multiple slide-offs, drifting and blowing snow, 50 mph winds and low-visibility.

You are encouraged to avoid the area and/or find alternate routes if possible.

