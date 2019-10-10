KIFI Top Story

I-15 closed from Dubois to Montana State line

By:

Posted: Oct 09, 2019 12:04 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 06:28 PM MDT

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - The Idaho Transportation Department reports Interstate 15 from Dubois, milepost 167, to the Montana state line is closed due to severe winter conditions.

ITD's update at 3:45 p.m. reports the road is still closed.

Because the surrounding areas are experiencing similar conditions, there is no detour from that area.

There are reports of multiple slide-offs, drifting and blowing snow, 50 mph winds and low-visibility.

You are encouraged to avoid the area and/or find alternate routes if possible.  

You can view the latest conditions HERE.

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Top Stories