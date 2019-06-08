Idaho Falls Fire responds to smell of smoke report at laundry center

Laundromat smoke

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to an Idaho Falls laundromat Friday.

Two engines and one ambulance were at the Anderson Street Laundry Center Wash & Dry after reports of the smell of smoke.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said that one of the machines was jammed with coins and short-circuited.

There was no smoke and no fire.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said that if you do ever smell smoke or experience dangerous electrical issues, call 911.