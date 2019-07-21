Idaho Falls police arrest man for drugs and felony eluding

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An Idaho Falls man is in custody after a high speed chase Saturday night.

The Idaho Falls Police Department said an officer saw a car being driven without its headlights on around the area of Memorial and Sage Avenue around 11 p.m. The officer tried to pull the car over and perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away at a high speed.

The officer could not initiate a pursuit because of the residential area they were in. However, the officer was able to keep the car in their sight.

The fleeing car was driven off the road at J Street and Jefferson Avenue and came to a stop at Civitan Park. The driver of the car fled on foot.

Several officers responded to the area and were able to find the driver, who was hiding in the Snake River. The driver left the river and was arrested by Idaho Falls police.

The Idaho Falls Police Department identified the driver as 18-year-old Jacob Staggie Jr.

Police also said that Staggie had 3.2 grams of methamphetamine on him and other drug paraphernalia inside the car.

Staggie was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail for felony evading, felony possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.