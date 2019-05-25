Utah murder suspect apprehended in Idaho

Murder suspect in custody

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5/24/19 4:00 p.m.: Idaho State Police reports suspect Jonathan Llana was taken into custody Friday around 3:15 p.m.

He was taken into custody by law enforcement officers from a joint task force consisting of Utah Highway Patrol, Idaho State Police, Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Power County Sheriff's Office and Idaho Fish and Game.

Details of the arrest are not fully available at this time, but Llana was taken into custody within the initial search area, in the vicinity of the intersection of I-86 and Raft River/Yale Road.

ISP says no injuries to law enforcement personnel or civilians have been reported.

Police had been searching for Llana since late Wednesday when they say he shot and killed Dennis Gwyther of Salt Lake City and injured Gwyther's passenger on Interstate 84.



Idaho troopers gave chase to Llana's vehicle until it crashed in southern Idaho and Llana fled on foot.

UPDATE 5/23/19 8:28 p.m.: American Falls Police Chief Brandon Wilkinson and Power County Sheriff Jim Jefferies are asking residents in Power County and American Falls to lock down their homes.

They are asking everyone to make sure they removed keys from their vehicles, lock their doors, garages, sheds, and report right away any suspicious activity to 208-226-2311.

Law Enforcement is still searching for Jonathan Llana who was last seen on foot in the Raft River area.

Do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.



