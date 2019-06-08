Law enforcement investigates mysterious object in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Common Cents convenience store in Pocatello was evacuated for several hours when someone spotted what looked like a bomb Friday night.

An employee spotted a suspicious device near the store's dumpsters on East Alameda Road. The employee called the Pocatello Police Department to investigate.

The Police Department said it did not think it was a bomb, but as a precaution, the department called the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad to check out the mysterious object. Pocatello police also got assistance from the Mountain Home Air Force Base to figure out what it was.

The Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad determined it was a naval trainer, which is a training tool that is not an explosive or threat.

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating and not sure why or how it got near the store.