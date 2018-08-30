ITD initiates temporary fix to reopen offices

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 8/30/18: The Idaho Transportation Department has initiated a temporary solution to reopen DMV offices statewide.

ITD says to contact your local DMV office to find out if they are open.

ORIGINAL:

The Idaho Department of Transportation reports the driver's license services are still unavailable.

ITD is continuing to work on the problem which affects driver’s license office’s statewide in every sheriff’s office in Idaho.

Because of this, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office stresses it does no good to call or go to a neighboring county Driver’s License office as this issue is being worked on by the Driver’s Services Division of the Idaho Transportation Department and not in individual counties at this time.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Driver’s License office is open, but only able to accept Concealed Weapons Permit Applications and process Sex Offender Registry updates and changes. New registration and license plate renewals for vehicles have not been affected in Bonneville County Wednesday, and the Motor Vehicle’s office is still operating as usual during business hours.

In Madison County, the Driver's License Office is closed Wednesday. "We are taking it one day at a time after that," the county said in Facebook post Wednesday morning.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted the following Wednesday.

In Shelley, since 1992, the city of Shelley has provided drivers licensing services as a convenience for Bingham County residents at Shelley City Hall.

But, the Shelley City Council voted Tuesday night to stop the practice beginning September 27.

The city will continue to provide title and vehicle registration service for Bingham County.

The council felt that the driver's license service was creating too much overcrowding in city hall.

You can check the status of the outage HERE.