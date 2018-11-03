Local McDonald's robbed at gunpoint

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE 5:31 P.M.: Idaho Falls Police Detectives have made an arrest in the robbery at McDonald's Saturday morning.

Charles Nelson Beasley Jr. was arrested without incident by Idaho Falls detectives in Bingham County.

Idaho Falls Police deteremind Beasley had multiple possible addresses in both Bonneville and Bingham Counties.

IFPD worked with Bingham County law enforcement to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Beasley Jr., 50, was also wanted on misdemeanor warrants for his arrest out of Chubbuck and Idaho Falls.

He is being taken to Bonneville County by Idaho Falls police and will be booked on one count of Armed Robbery in addition to the outstanding warrants.

Detectives interviewed teh suspect who admitted to the robber at McDonalds on 17th near Holmes.

Detectives recovered the weapon from the robbery which was discovered to be a BB-gun pistol.

The money from the robbery which was estimated to be about $130 was not recovered.

ORIGINAL STORY: An Idaho Falls McDonald's was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The robbery happened at 8:17 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant near 17th and Holmes. Idaho Falls police responded to a report of an African-American adult male who walked in, took out a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

After taking an unknown amount of money, the suspect fled the restaurant.

The Idaho Falls Police Department says no one was injured in the robbery and the police are still searching for the subject.

IFPD is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact police dispatch at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983. Callers can remain anonymous.