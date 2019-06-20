Madison County Sheriff's office hosts hands-on summer youth camp

Madison County Sheriffs office hosts handson summer youth camp

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - If you've ever wondered what a job in the field of law enforcement is like, then the Madison County Sheriff's summer youth camp is for you.

"You always wonder, oh, they just go and catch bad guys, but it's so much more than that. You just get to see more of what they do and how they do it," said 17-year-old summer camp student, Saige Wallace.

Every summer the Madison County Sheriff's office puts on a hands-on week-long crash course on all things' law enforcement, for youth ages 12-17.

"Today we're doing a lot of search and rescue activities, so they're riding ATVs they're learning about drones, they're getting involved with the fire department as far as emergency CPR, and first aid, they're looking at the smokehouse over at the firehouse," said Madison County Sheriff office's, Sgt. Isaac Payne.

Getting the hands-on experience with everything that goes into emergency services, helps these kids gain a different perspective of law enforcement officials.

"These perceptions of law enforcement, oh they're these big scary cops, but in reality, they're there to help them, so they get to understand that, and they get to see how that actually happens."

"I thought they just pulled people over, but there is a lot more to it," said 13-year-old summer camp student, Ashlynn Park.

The youth leave the summer camp, having learned new skills and new future career ideas.

"Look for all the details... someday I'd like to go into law enforcement," said 12-year-old, Haden Payne.