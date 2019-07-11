Man charged for murder of Stephanie Eldredge appears in court

Kenneth Jones appears in court

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Kenneth Ryan Jones appeared for a preliminary hearing in the Bonneville County Courthouse Thursday morning. Jones is being charged for the murder of Idaho Falls resident Stephanie Eldredge in 2007.

Jones is charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

Because of witness availability issues, Bonneville County prosecuting attorney Daniel Clark asked for the preliminary hearing to be continued on July 31.

Judge Mark Riddoch approved of the continuance.

Clark also asked for a show cause hearing for a witness.

“There is one witness who, at this point, I’m in the opinion that he is evading the service of process,” Clark said.

Clark said that the state has attempted to serve the witness over the last few weeks, including text messages and phone calls from Detective Jessica Marley. In the communication, Clark said they have indicated the date of Thursday’s hearing and the subpoena being outstanding.

Clark said that the witness has chosen not to participate in the process.

A show cause hearing would allow the witness to justify why he is evading the subpoena.

Riddoch asked Clark to provide a show cause request and a declaration of an affidavit to show prior attempts of service.

Once Clark files the request, the court will decide on a date for the show cause hearing.