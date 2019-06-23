Man is dead after rollover crash near Rupert

RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - One man is dead and two others are in a hospital after a crash near Rupert on Sunday morning.

Idaho State Police said the fatal crash happened on 350 N and 400 W at 6 a.m.

A juvenile driver was headed north on 400 W when they crossed over the center line and went off the west side of the road, then rolled. Sergio Alvarez, 48, and another juvenile were ejected from the car.

Alvarez died at the crash. Both juveniles were sent to a local hospital.

The crash blocked traffic on 400 W for four hours.

Idaho State Police were assisted on scene by Minidoka Sheriff's Office, Heyburn Police Department, West End Fire and Minidoka Memorial Emergency Medical Services.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.