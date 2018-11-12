Man tased after causing issues at Portneuf Medical Center

Scott Haddon

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Pocatello man was tased by police after he picked up a music stand in the lobby and began swinging it at hospital employees after he was discharged from Portneuf Medical Center Saturday night.

The hospital called law enforcement after having members of its security team ensure Scott Haddon wasn't causing any harm.

Once officers arrived, Haddon began challenging them and then left the lobby, picking up rocks outside and threatening to throw them at the officers, according to Pocatello Lt. Eric Anderson.

Haddon was then tased and once in custody, transported to Bannock County jail where he has since posted bail.

The event began in the hospital's main lobby, where music stands are located next to the piano, obviously not intended for use as a weapon.

Todd Blackington, marketing and public relations director for Portneuf said he never expected to see them used for anything besides music.

"The music stands are here because people volunteer and come and play for our patients and visitors in our hospital," Blackinton explained. "Whether it's a flute, or a harp, or a violin...the fact that it would be used in a different way is definitely not something we thought about."

Haddon is charged with two counts of assault on an officer and is expected to be arraigned Tuesday, November 13.