Man accused of murdering his girlfriend posts disturbing facebook statuses

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - 33-year-old Philip Schwab was arrested Monday morning for first-degree murder.

Police found the body of his girlfriend Kaylynn Blue buried in her backyard flower bed at a home in Idaho Falls.

"It seems incredibly sad, almost unbelievable that something like that would happen here," said Idaho Falls resident, Natalie Prows.

Attention has been drawn to Schwab's Facebook page where he posted disturbing words during the time Blue was missing.

According to court documents, Schwab stabbed Blue in the neck while she was sleeping early Sunday morning and as she tried to run away, he continued to stab her until she was dead.

Schwab's bizarre Facebook posts began around 7am on Friday morning and ended around 7am on Monday morning, just a few hours before police arrested him.

The posts could be taken in the context of him killing someone, saying:

"If stabbing people is wrong, I don't want to be right!"

"Dead is better."

"She deserved quicker"

"I like drawing it out"

"and I'm only using my hands..."

"Good thing I have a get-out-of-jail-free card"

Since the release of Schwab's name, hundreds of 'Facebookers' have been horrified at his posts and left many reactions.

On Saturday evening around five thirty, Blue posted what would be her last Facebook post, saying:

"Wow what a day, glad to be home now and I'm staying home the rest of the night"

Blue's Facebook friends commented asking why she hadn't been to work and if anyone had heard from her.

Schwab was arraigned in court this afternoon via video conference where he stated he intended to plead 'no contest'.

However, since he didn't have an attorney at the moment, the judge postponed his case so one could be appointed to him.

Schwab is currently being held without bond.