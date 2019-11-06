KIFI Top Story

Mayor challenge decided in Rexburg

Shake up in Sugar City

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 10:19 PM MST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 10:25 PM MST

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In Madison County, Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill faced a challenge from Travis Brown. Merrill won the race by a vote of 1,383 to 590.  
                             
In Sugar City, there was a wholesale renewal of the city council this year. Incumbent Mayor Dave Ogden faced a challenge from Steven Adams. Adams won that race 389 to 186.   
             
Four city council candidates, including Joy Ball, Steve Davis, Connie Fogle, and Catherine Nielsen won seats on the Sugar City Council.

You can find the rest of community election results under the county banner in the 2019 election results listed above.
 

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


