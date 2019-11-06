Mayor challenge decided in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In Madison County, Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill faced a challenge from Travis Brown. Merrill won the race by a vote of 1,383 to 590.



In Sugar City, there was a wholesale renewal of the city council this year. Incumbent Mayor Dave Ogden faced a challenge from Steven Adams. Adams won that race 389 to 186.



Four city council candidates, including Joy Ball, Steve Davis, Connie Fogle, and Catherine Nielsen won seats on the Sugar City Council.

