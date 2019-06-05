Medicaid waiver opened for public comment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Lawmakers approved Medicaid expansion early this year.

As a result, the state is required to submit waivers to the federal government related to the expansion. The Coverage Choice waiver was opened for comment on May 31. This waiver gives Idahoans within a certain income tax bracket the ability to choose to continue their private health insurance or go onto Medicaid.

"If this waiver is not passed, then when Medicaid expansion begins, those individuals that have households that exceed a hundred percent of the federal poverty level will no longer be eligible for the advanced premium tax credit," said Idaho Department of Insurance product review bureau chief Weston Trexler.

Comments are encouraged until June 30. Although none of the waivers will delay the implementation of Medicaid expansion, many make significant changes to it that voters should be aware of.

"Both pro and against, any sort of comments are welcomed and desired so that when we do send this on, it is apparent that we've taken into account the voice of Idahoans on this waiver application."

The state is required to submit at least three more 1115 waivers. These will go through a different process than the Coverage Choice waiver and are planned to be open for public comment mid-July.

"The other waivers, having to do with other topics such as work requirements, fall more under the Medicaid portion of the federal government regulation."

After public comment closes and the waivers are sent to the federal government where they will be reviewed for approval.

Regardless if the Coverage Choice waiver is passed or not, Medicaid expansion enrollment will begin on November 1 and coverage will start on January 1, 2020.

For more information about how you can submit a comment or attend a public hearing, click here.