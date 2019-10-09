Meet the Rexburg candidates running for Mayor

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the past four years, Rexburg has been led by Mayor Jerry Merrill, but a newer face could change that.

Six candidates running in Rexburg's election this year sat side by side as they were asked their solutions to some of the community's biggest issues. The panel consisted of four City Council candidates and two Mayor candidates, the incumbent mayor Jerry Merrill and a new face in Rexburg politics, Travis Brown.

"My main focus is transparency, my main focus is to make sure the community knows what's going on. The city can do more to push information to the public so there isn't upset when something changes or something happens," said Travis Brown.

Brown says he wants to start by pushing public city council meetings on social media, for example, live streaming, something that Merrill agreed would be a great idea if that is what the people wanted.

For Merrill however, his focus for running for reelection is different.

"There's so many things that we've done, but there's a lot more things to do. We're right in the middle of some of our great projects our downtown development we're just kind of in the middle of getting it going. I'm really excited to be able to continue those things and to get them going, just make Rexburg a great place to be. It already is a great place, but we want to make it better," said Merrill.

Brown who has been living in Rexburg for the past eight years says that although he doesn't have a formal political background, he knows he can make a great mayor.

"I feel like I can step up and make a difference, I was raised in a family that 'don't wait for somebody to make a difference, if you see something that needs changed, step forward and do it yourself," said Brown.

Merrill hopes to continue the leadership he's been able to provide the citizens of Rexburg.

"I really want to lead Rexburg into the future and make it a great place to be," said Merrill.

Rexburg's residents will be able to vote on November 5th.