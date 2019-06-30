Multiple-vehicle crash in Lemhi County sends three people to hospitals

MGN Police Lights

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Three people have been hospitalized after a multiple-vehicle crash in Lemhi County on Saturday afternoon.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. on the southbound lanes on US93 near milepost 265.5, just northeast of Ellis.

Nickolas P. Aguirre, 49, of Mackay, was headed north on US93 when he crossed over the center line and hit Michael L. Callan, 49, of Morinville, Alberta, Canada and Jack D. Redlick, 36, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Aguirre and Redlick were sent to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Callan was sent to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.