New electric scooter business rolls onto the streets of Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The streets of Rexburg have new wheels rolling on them. New fun scooters are waiting for riders to take them to some of the most popular spots in Rexburg.

"We thought 'hey, this would be a great addition to Rexburg because it's kind of small-town and a lot of students don't have cars and there's a lot of small businesses', and we thought that it would just be really successful and go well here," said co-partner of GOAT Scooters Rexburg, Noelle Wolfe.

Jeff and Noelle Wolfe are husband and wife, and co-partners in the new business that rolled into Rexburg: GOAT Scooters.

"My biggest hopes is that it gets people out of their houses and out of their apartments," said Noelle Wolfe.

The two BYU-I students have been running their 30 scooter business for about two weeks now.

"In two weeks, we've learned that people like to park them here there and everywhere, it's really interesting to see what people will do with the scooters. You know, sometimes it's a little disappointing what they'll do, but a lot of times it's just really fun to see where they'll go," said Jeff Wolfe.

To ride a scooter, you have to first download the GOAT app and use it to activate your ride.

For now, the scooters are riding around Rexburg as part of a six-month pilot period, "Every couple months we're going to evaluate and see what we need to change and see what we need to fix and go," said Jeff Wolfe.

Then the City of Rexburg will map out the scooter's future and decide if they can stay.

"Obviously people don't know that we started the business, and so my favorite thing is walking by and seeing someone just hop on, and they'll have the hugest smile on their face when they push the gas and that's my favorite thing," said Noelle Wolfe.

When it rains to heavy, or we start to snow, the scooters will be stored in their office until the weather permits them to come out again.