New Interactive Apollo 11 Exhibit in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Next month marks 50 years since NASA's Neil Armstrong first stepped foot on the moon with Apollo 11, and the Museum of Rexburg has landed a piece of the historic mission at the Legacy Flight Museum.

The mission control console, where flight controllers back in Houston on July 24, 1969, helped guide the mission to success is at the Exhibit.

"This is a chance for people in Idaho to be able to experience what happened that day, during that mission on Apollo 11. It's the only one that's going to be in Idaho as of right now that we know of, there's only six in the whole nation, and so we're really excited to be able to have it come to Rexburg and to southeast Idaho in general," said Alisha Tietjen.

Visitors can use the interactive console to see what it was like for the commanders on that historic day, to communicate with the astronauts.

A unique piece of history that can't be found anywhere else in our state.

The console shows the actual data that was being recorded as the astronauts first landed on the moon.

The exhibit which is open now will be here until September 30, admission is $8 per person.