NO TRESPASSING: Monkey Rock no longer open to the public

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A popular place to swim and float in Fremont County is now closed to the public.

The owner of Monkey Rock has posted "No trespassing" signs around the area. The owner has also asked the Fremont County Sheriff's Office's help keeping people out of their private property.

The Sheriff's Office is reminding people that trespassing is a misdemeanor and will not be tolerated.

Fremont County officials want anyone looking for summer recreation to head to the U.S. Forest Service website.