Officials prepare for Election day

Election Equipment

A big day for the Bonneville County election staff testing the voting machines to be used ahead of Tuesday's general election making sure they’re working properly.

Bonneville County Clerk Penny Manning watched as the testing was done.

“It's called a logic and accuracy test or a ‘lat’ we do that with all our different types of ballots, all our precincts, all the different rotation on the ballots we do that prior to the ballots ever going out to the polling places.

The machines are feed sample ballots designed by the elections team to ensure the results are matched with pre-determined results to make sure everything matches up.

This also a time to make sure the safety of the voting process is secure something many are watching closely.

“We do follow all the State and Federally mandated guidelines on all of our equipment which is certified on both as well, none of it is tied to the internet and I know that is a concern people have in terms of hacking."

Volunteers like Ken Piippo came to be apart of the process for a different reason.

“It’s a pretty complicated process to get all the elections taken care of, and all the materials out to all the precincts and it takes a pretty good army to do that to make sure everything is taken care of properly. We have a responsibility to make sure all precinct material are numbered so we need to make sure all these numbers get where they need to get too in that precinct.

With so many races being decided on locally and nationally, Manning is encouraging everyone to come out and vote on election day.

“It’s much enthusiasm for this particular election a lot more than what we have in a midterm/ general election

Election Polls will be open Tuesday, November 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.