Owners of dogs that attacked boy to pay restitution, fines

MGN Online

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A judge has ordered the owners of two dogs that seriously injured a boy in Wyoming to pay fines and medical bills but not have their dogs put down.



Teton County Prosecutor Erin Weisman wanted the dogs killed for the safety of the community. Teton County Circuit Judge James Radda says he's convinced the dogs won't attack again.



The dogs got out and attacked the 4-year-old while he played in a park last summer. Photos show he suffered gashes and wounds all over his body.



The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the judge's options were to order the dogs killed or have the defendants pay fines and medical bills.



Radda ordered 36-year-old Ryan Watts and 26-year-old Sarah Celestine to pay over $6,800 in restitution plus fines and court costs.