Pocatello crash sends two people to hospital

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Pocatello car crash sent two people to a hospital Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police said that Britany Turpin, 25, of Pocatello was driving south on South 4th Avenue around 8 a.m. She did not stop for a red light at the intersection of South 4th Avenue and East Center Street.

Turpin collided with Alexander R. Knudsen, 27, of Idaho Falls, who was heading east on East Center Street. After being hit, Knudsen's car kept moving down the road and ran into a nearby building.

Idaho State Police said that Turpin was driving fast when she drove through the intersection.

Turpin and Knudsen were both sent to Portneuf Medical Center.

Knudsen was wearing a seat belt.

State police were assisted by the Pocatello Police Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue.

The crash is under investigation.