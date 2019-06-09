Pocatello police need help finding man

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who reportedly fired shots in a neighborhood Saturday.

Brandon Straitiff was involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend at 4317 Opal Ave., according to police. Neighbors then tried to step in, and Straitiff allegedly got physical with one of them.

Pocatello police said that after the confrontation, Straitiff reportedly entered his trailer and exited with a gun. He then reportedly fired several shots in the neighbor's direction.

Straitiff and his girlfriend left in a white Chevrolet Impala or Malibu.

The Pocatello Police Department said that if you have any information on where they are, contact police at 208-234-6121.