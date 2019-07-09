Poisonous plant found along the Greenbelt trail

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A new poisonous plant has been found in Bonneville County called Poison Hemlock.

The plant has pretty little white flowers, but not the kind you want to give to your loved one or put in your flower vase.

It's highly toxic to human and animals.

If it's ingested, professionals say you won't make it to the hospital in time before you are dead.

The plant looks similar to the Western Water Hemlock with a distinct difference.

"The sign to tell the difference between our invader (Poison Hemlock) and our native (Western Water Hemlock) are these very well indicated purple stripes up and down every one of the stems. It's the only plant that gets this that is in this family, our native does not have the stripes," said Bonneville County Weed superintendent, Jeffrey Pettingill.

The plant was found about three weeks ago by someone who was on the Greenbelt trail.

So next time you're taking a stroll there, make sure you, your animals or kids aren't touching any of the plants because the Poison Hemlock is out there.

The weed control department is working on getting it removed.