Missing woman found and is well

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - UPDATE: Idaho Falls Police report Brenda E. Lopez has been located and is well.

__

UPDATE 7/12/19: The Idaho Falls Police Department is still asking for your help locating 35-year-old Brenda E. Lopez of Idaho Falls.

Certain friends and family members have contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department reporting that they have not seen or heard from Brenda since approximately June 21st and are concerned for her welfare.

In IFPD's efforts to contact Lopez, officers have spoken with several people who report they have seen Brenda as recently as Wednesday, July 10th and that she is alive and well.

The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to speak with Lopez first hand to verify her welfare.

Please contact the Idaho Falls Police Department dispatch at (208)529-1200 if you have information about Brenda's whereabouts or ways to contact her.

____

ORIGINAL:

Idaho Falls Police is asking for your help to find a missing woman.

Brenda Lopez was last seen June 21, 2019 at the Econo Lodge on North Holmes.

Police received a call at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday night from a person who said they believed they had seen her around 10:00 p.m. near 17th and Woodruff.

Police responded to the call and searched the area, but could not find her.

Lopez is not involved in any crime, but police would like to speak with her.

If you have seen Brenda Lopez, please call Idaho Falls dispatch at (208) 529-1200.

Shared by Nicole Rojas