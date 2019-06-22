Relay for Life brings people together to help cure cancer

Relay for Life of Idaho Falls Carnival for a Cure

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Local people are coming together to help cure cancer. Relay for Life of Idaho Falls is Friday night. It is a celebration to honor survivors, remember those people who have lost their lives and help put an end to cancer.

"I'm doing something good with my time and my effort," said Jennifer Moulton, one of the leads for Relay for Life of Idaho Falls. "I'm fundraising for a cure."

The event itself may be held on Friday, but the committee at Relay for Life of Idaho Falls works all year long.

"It really is a nine-month job of just trying to get together our committee once a month and make sure that we've crossed our t's," Moulton said.

Volunteers said they get involved because they realize that cancer touches everyone.

"Because all of us are affected at some point in our lives -- I've lost a couple of grandparents -- it's just near and dear to my heart," Moulton said.

Some of the losses have made some people step up even more to help put an end to cancer.

"I have been involved in Relay for Life for 15 years," said Gwenna Hill, the chair for Relay for Life of Idaho Falls. "I originally got involved (because) I have a large amount of cancer in my family."

Two years ago Hill lost her father to lung cancer. That was when she decided to become more involved in the organization.

"He went through so much and he taught me that you had to try and you had to do what you can do," Hill said. "This is what I can do."

She said that, because of her father, she was able to find out more about where the funds from the event go which includes cancer research or programs for those with the disease.

"It's just all of that local stuff that I didn't really understand or have a personal connection to before that," Hill said.

At one point, Hill's father was faced with a decision about entering a drug trial. She said that was when she realized she wanted to give back to the community.

"He said, 'You know, I guess I will do it because it might be too late for me but if I can help somebody else, I should,'" Hill said. "That was a moment, kind of, in my life where I thought, 'If he can go through that and still think about helping other people, then I should do what I can to help.'"

She said she will be part of the charity for a long time.

"I think I will always be involved in Relay (for Life)," Hill said. "I'm not sure I will always lead but I will always be involved and support the American Cancer Society."

Relay for Life of Idaho Falls will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at Thunder Stadium in Bonneville County.

There is two other Relay for Life events around Eastern Idaho at 6 p.m. on Friday. Relay for Life of Pocatello/Bannock County is hosting an event at Alameda Middle School in Pocatello and Relay for Life of Bingham County is also hosting an event at Blackfoot High School.