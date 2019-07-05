Rexburg fills the streets with patriotism

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - 4th of July celebrations in Rexburg kicked off with a community breakfast at the fire station.

"The food was really good, especially for the fourth of July, it was a great way to start it out," said breakfast attendee, Jordan Miller.

Afterward, runners in the Main Street Mile race made their way down the street passing cheering fans and patriotic views.

"The parade was super great, there was a ton of people that came out from all over and it was just a great opportunity for all the community to come together and there were some awesome floats and tons of candy so it was a super great time," said parade spectator, Garrett Ourth.

The atmosphere described by Mikel Walker from the Rexburg City Council was, "Joyful, you can hear the people yelling and screaming, and everyone seems happy and enjoying themselves."

"People are pretty jazzed up, it's sunny, wonderful, lots of enthusiasm in the air about the wonderful Country and community that we live in," said Madison County fire chief, Corey Child.

The streets were filled with people celebrating the freedom of our great nation.

"I love the 4th of July, I was just in the parade and it was a lot of fun, I love the patriotic feeling of it, and just the hype and feeling of togetherness in the 4th of July," said parade participant, Jordan Studyvin.