Rexburg offers kids a warm place to trick or treat and play

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Many kids look forward to spending the day dressed as their favorite character for Halloween, but with the chilly weather, some of those costumes end up being covered up by a winter coat.

For kids in Rexburg, the winter weather was not a concern during their Halloween festivities. Many attended the second annual trick-or-treat at Kidsburg Halloween Carnival, which gave kids an inside warm place to trick-or-treat at booths from local vendors.

“I’m really glad that there’s an event like this that’s inside for the kids so that way they can get out and wear their costumes without having to be freezing and running around," said mother of two, Alecia Banta.

On top of the candy, the kids also got to enter and play in Kidsburg for free.

“Its kind of a miniature version of Rexburg, so there’s like a little bank and a little grocery store and a little farm and different things like that. So they get to do a lot of things that their parents do around town, and they get to do it here, and they get to use their imagination,” said Rexburg Recreation director, Jeff Crowther.

Kidsburgs mission is to enhance the lives of children though play.