Salmon man arrested for drug trafficking

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A Salmon man is in custody on suspicion of drug trafficking in Lemhi County.

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office said that the Lemhi County Narcotic Enforcement Team got a search warrant for 50-year-old Alan Scott Pepper's residence in Salmon.

The LCNET found nearly 3 pounds of methamphetamine, which has a street value of $148,592, according to Lemhi County sheriffs deputies. They also found $9,840 worth of marijuana, smoking devices, digital scales and packaging.

Pepper was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a Schedule II drug where children are present, as well as trafficking marijuana.

There are additional arrests still pending.