Security check delays 2 Jackson Hole Airport flights

Inside the Jackson Hole Airport.

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - Two Jackson Hole Airport flights, involving 272 passengers, were delayed at around 5:05 a.m. Friday.

Security screening personnel discovered an unattended bag during an opening sweep of the gate area of the airport terminal. A Jackson Police Officer was notified and further investigation was ordered to ensure the safety of airline operations.

The bag was cleared at 8 a.m. and normal airport activity resumed. The bag was determined to be related to airline operations.

"Safety is always the top priority at airports. We commend the Jackson Police Department and security screening staff for quickly responding to ensure the public's safety," Executive Director Jim Elwood said. "We are also grateful for the response efforts from Jackson Hole Fire/EMS, Teton County Sheriff's Office, Grand Teton National Park and Jedediah's for jumping in and serving free refreshments to delayed travelers. These partnerships are invaluable, and each agency responded quickly and efficiently, while maintaining open communication."

The first impact flight was DL 449 to Salt Lake City, which was scheduled to depart Jackson at 7:30 a.m. It left the airport at 9:02 a.m.

The second flight was UA 812 to Denver, which was scheduled to depart at 8:30 a.m. It departed the gate at 9:06 a.m.