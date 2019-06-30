Several people in hospitals after car crash near American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Several people are in hospitals after a two-vehicle crash near Massacre Rocks State Park on Saturday morning.

The Power County Sheriff's Office said that Richard M. Laroche, 77, of Missouri, was reportedly stopped in a westbound lane of I-86 milepost 28 around 9 a.m. His car was then rear-ended by Lori M. Pelow, 33, of Nevada.

Pelow also had her children in the car.

Laroche was sent to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for his injuries. Pelow and her children were sent to Power County Hospital in American Falls.

Power County Emergency Medical Services, the Power County Fire Department and Idaho State Police also responded to the scene.

The Power County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.