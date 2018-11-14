Several small earthquakes strike southeastern Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Several small earthquakes have struck southeastern Idaho near Soda Springs over the past couple of days.

The United States Geological Survey reports the two largest quakes registered at magnitudes of 3.2 and 3.3. Several smaller quakes under a 2.0 have also been picked up by the USGS.

The 3.3 quake struck Monday afternoon, around 4:52 p.m. The 3.2 quake striking Tuesday morning at around 10:17 a.m.

Both epicenters of the largest quakes struck about six miles east of Soda Springs, at various depths.

This latest Southeast Idaho quake swarm follows a swarm about a year ago. In September and October of 2017, this region saw several moderate quakes, with thousands of small to tiny aftershocks.

