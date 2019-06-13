Sheriff stands behind jail in tort claim

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says he is standing behind the jail in response to an inmate who died there in December.

Lance Quick, jailed on a misdemeanor charge, suffered from a psychotic episode. He did not eat or drink for several days before he was transported to the hospital, where he later died of dehydration.

This comes a day after Kim Quick and his wife, Shauna, announced the filing of a lawsuit against the Bannock County Jail in connection to the death of their son.

Nielsen says he understands the family’s sadness and frustration. He also believes the jail system is not perfect and needs change. Mental illness is prevalent in some inmates, but jail staff and officers aren’t prepared to handle psychotic episodes. Though Nielsen does not want to comment on Quick’s case yet, he says there are two sides to every story.

“My officers are doing the best they can under the circumstances they were given at the time,” Nielsen said. “That’s what everyone needs to understand. I adamantly do not believe that jail was meant to house the mentally ill.”

Nielsen says it’s a long process to get an inmate forced into mental health treatment. A court hearing and an examination from two mental health examiners are required before an inmate can be transported for immediate treatment.

