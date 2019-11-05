Small businesses learn how to win government contracts

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In Idaho, millions of dollars are available through federal contracts, but according to experts, more than ninety percent of that funding is being captured by out-of-state companies.

Many local contractors or small businesses can't qualify bid for the project by themselves but are able to win some of those contracts together.

Today, the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) held a workshop at the College of Eastern Idaho on how to win government contracts. If the training is successful, experts say it could have a major positive impact on local economies.

"We're losing hundreds of millions of dollars in federal contracts every year. If we collaborate and start working together and companies start capturing some of that and then establishing themselves as prime contractors or having that capability on a major level in the state, then it will impact the state economy, it will impact the businesses, individuals, jobs, job creation, more dollars flowing into the economy," said PTAC and SBDC region 6 director, David Noack.