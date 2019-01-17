SNAP recipients will receive benefits for February, uncertain for March

POCATELLO, Idaho, (KIFI/KIDK) - After weeks of speculation, beneficiaries of the Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive their food stamps for the month of February.

The partial government shutdown had thousands of people in Idaho worried about whether they would receive their benefits.

There was uncertainty over the funding of the program; however, for now, people will receive those benefits. Unfortunately, it is uncertain when future payments will be allocated until the government reopens.

However, in the meantime, there are some challenges that recipients face. February’s benefits will be issued earlier than usual. Therefore, food stamp recipients are advised to budget appropriately so benefits will last throughout the month.

President & CEO of the Idaho Food Bank Karen Vauk said, “For every meal the Idaho Food Bank provides, the SNAP program provides 12 meals. From our perspective, we’re tracking this very closely because we concerned if those SNAP benefits are not available what are the options for those families. We can’t just turn up the dial and fill that gap, we can’t.”

As a result of the shutdown, government workers are not receiving paychecks, making it challenging to make ends meet, especially when it comes to feeding their families. Therefore, food banks across Idaho are seeing an increase in people needing assistance.

The lack of funding towards foods stamps would increase Idaho Food Banks distribution dramatically. Fortunately, as of now, the Idaho Food Bank does not have to meet that demand. But, down the road, it could be a different story if the government shutdown continues. To find a branch near you, click HERE.