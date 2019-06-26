South downtown renovation plans will be presented tonight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - South downtown is due for a renovation, but developers want your input first.

Wednesday night, a draft plan will be presented at a public meeting.

The Idaho Falls Community Development Services Department in partnership with Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors and Idaho Smart Growth began looking at the area south of Broadway street in 2018.

Community groups have been considering different ideas that could improve the area. Tonight they will present and ask the public for their thoughts on improvements for the area that has so much potential.

"It's always good if we can encourage re-development of our existing areas, where we already have roads and utilities, but not only that. It's an area that's right next to our river, it's a beautiful asset, it's so convenient in that area, it's close to downtown, it's close to snake river landing, it's close to major transportation corridors, it's really a fantastic area," said community development services director, Brad Cramer.

Plans for the area will be presented Wednesday night at the Idaho Falls Public Library at 7pm.