UPDATE: 16-year-old girl found safe; Amber Alert cancelled

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - #UPDATE Jun 30, 19, 2:52 pm: Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden has been located safely in Boise. The Mountain Home Police Dept, Boise Police Dept., and Idaho State Police thank the public for all the assistance.

—————

ORIGINAL:

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from Mountain Home, Idaho.

Idaho State Police said that Bertonia "Toni" Anne McFadden was last seen at 1010 Jackson St., Mountain Home in Elmore County. She is believed to be in danger.

The Mountain Home Police Department believes McFadden was lured online by Erick J. Miramontes Anaya, 24. Authorities say he drove to her home early Sunday morning.

McFadden is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. McFadden is developmentally delayed and requires occasional use of a wheelchair. Her wheelchair was left at her home. She wears a brace with purple skulls on her left leg, from the knee down and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black jeans.

Anaya is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Idaho State Police said they are in a silver 2004 Ford Explorer with an Idaho license plate 1A243GD.

Mountain Home Police Department asks anyone with information to contact dispatch at 208-587-2100 or 911.