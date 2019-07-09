Stop the popping fireworks are now illegal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - "So if somebody is caught using legal fireworks, and they're outside of those time frames (June 23rd- end of day July 5th), they can be issued a misdemeanor citation for that violation."

The popular belief is that the officer has to physically see you lighting the firework before you get in trouble, however, that's not the case.

"At this point, we can take a complaint from somebody, or we can see the fireworks. So if we see somebody doing that, we can issue the citation, or if we get a complaint from somebody else, and they're willing to be a witness to that violation, then we can issue the ticket based off of that," said LT. John Johnson.

You might have spent money on fireworks you haven't used yet, but it's definitely better to save yourself from paying more money for a citation.

Plus, you want to be kind to your neighbors.

"Not everybody wants to listen to fireworks all year long, some of them are willing to tolerate it during the July 4th period, because of the symbolism behind it."

The high temperature's, winds, and dry weather that we're seeing is causing us to be under a red flag warning for fires.

"The temperatures are going to continue to increase and the brushes that we have after a wet spring are going to be elevated, and we will have a high risk of fire," said Idaho Falls fire chief, Duane Nelson.

With such a high risk of fires, a small firework could cause a lot of damage.

"With it being a fire hazard, sparks go wherever they want, we have houses in Idaho Falls that have wood shingles, there are numerous reasons, dry trees, dry grass that spark could light off anywhere."